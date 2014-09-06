BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Sep 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,150-3,400 Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,400-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,200-7,600 7,300-7,650. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,100-10,400 8,200-10,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,450-7,650 7,400-7,600. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
