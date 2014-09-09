Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Sep 09 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,200-3,400 Cottonseed 2,100-2,500 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,550-1,650 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,350-1,450. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,300-7,700 7,200-7,600. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,300-10,800 8,250-10,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60