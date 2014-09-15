BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Sep 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,200-3,400 Cottonseed 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,550-1,650 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,250-7,650 7,200-7,600. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,300-10,900 8,300-10,900. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,600 7,300-7,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter