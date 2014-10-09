BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 09 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,200-3,600 Cottonseed 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,300 1,150-1,250. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,400-7,600 7,500-7,700. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,000-8,100 8,050-8,200. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,800-7,700 6,700-7,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter