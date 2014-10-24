TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Oils/Oilseeds opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,400-3,620 Cottonseed 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,100-8,600 8,100-8,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.