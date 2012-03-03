Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,300-3,250 3,300-3,250.
Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425.
Sesame 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800.
Groundnut 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500.
Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400.
Linseed 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
Vanaspati (15 kg) 980-1,100 980-1,100.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,625-1,700 1,625-1,700.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,275-1,350 1,275-1,350.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,275 1,225-1,275.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100 9,000.
Sesame (mill delivery) 7,600 7,650.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,250 7,150.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200 6,150.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)