BRIEF-ITI Ltd contributes for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
* Says co contributed the manufacturing of electronic assembly for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,250 3,300-3,250. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800. Groundnut 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Linseed 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 980-1,100 980-1,100. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,625-1,700 1,625-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,275 1,225-1,275. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,150 9,100. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,600 7,700. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300 7,250. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200 6,200. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Says co contributed the manufacturing of electronic assembly for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
June 12 India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.