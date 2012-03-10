Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,200-3,550 3,200-3,550.
Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425.
Sesame 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800.
Groundnut 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500.
Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400.
Linseed 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
Vanaspati (15 kg) 990-1,110 990-1,110.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,640-1,725 1,640-1,725.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,260-1,360 1,260-1,360.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,235-1,285 1,235-1,285.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,000 9,150.
Sesame (mill delivery) 7,650 7,600.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,250 7,300.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,150 6,200.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)