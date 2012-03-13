BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,200-3,550 3,200-3,550. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800. Groundnut 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Linseed 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 990-1,110 990-1,110. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,640-1,725 1,640-1,725. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,300 1,235-1,285. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100 9,050. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,650 7,700. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,400 7,300. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,150 6,200. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
MUMBAI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.