India's Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,200-3,550 3,200-3,550. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800. Groundnut 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Linseed 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 990-1,110 990-1,110. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,640-1,725 1,640-1,725. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,325 1,225-1,325. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,050 9,100. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,770 7,650. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,450 7,400. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200 6,150. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees