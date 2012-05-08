BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - May 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,650-3,875 3,650-3,875. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400. Groundnut 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700. Sunflower 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,100-1,250 1,100-1,250. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,250-1,350. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,000-9,400 9,050-9,350. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,800-9,950 8,950-9,050. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues