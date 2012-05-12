BRIEF-Aarvee Denims and Exports says manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad closed w.e.f June 6
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - May 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,650-3,875 3,650-3,875. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400. Groundnut 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700. Sunflower 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,100-1,250 1,100-1,250. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,325 1,225-1,325. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100-9,400 9,000-9,350. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,000-9,200 8,900-9,100. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,600-7,800 7,800-8,000. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
Jun 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14PK0 HDFC 364D 9-Jun-17 99.9825 6.4000 1 240 99.9825