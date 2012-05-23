Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,650-3,875 3,650-3,875. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400. Groundnut 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700. Sunflower 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,100-1,250 1,100-1,250. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,325-1,425 1,325-1,425. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100-9,400 9,000-9,200. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,900-9,100 8,900-9,200. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,450-7,600 7,600-7,700. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,000-6,300 6,400-6,600. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.