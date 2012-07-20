Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250. Cottonseed 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,080-1,150 1,080-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,850-1,970 1,850-1,970. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,340-1,370 1,340-1,370. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,380-1,410 1,380-1,410. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 9,200 8,000-9,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,950 6,800-7,880. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 7,250 6,400-7,180. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.