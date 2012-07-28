TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 28
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard OIL EXPELLER
Cottonseed oil recorded
Sesame OIL 89000
Groundnut OIL 120000
Sunflower 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Linseed OIL 85000
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
Vanaspati (15 kg) 805-870 805-870.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,425-1,475 1,425-1,475.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 900-925 900-925.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 920-1,000 920-1,000.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,850 7,800.
Sesame (mill delivery) 5,900 5,850.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 5,400 5,300.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 4,700 4,700.
Sunflower 4,850 4,850.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
