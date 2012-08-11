BRIEF-Central Bank Of India seeks members' nod to raise capital for an amount up to 65 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise capital through FPO or Rights or QIP for an amount up to 65 billion rupees
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Aug 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250. Cottonseed 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,080-1,150 1,080-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,575-1,625 1,550-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,560 1,480-1,550. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 8,400-9,200 8,300-9,100. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week