Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250. Cottonseed 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,080-1,150 1,080-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 8,500-9,300 8,400-9,200. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,800-8,000 7,700-7,900. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.