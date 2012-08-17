India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250. Cottonseed 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,080-1,150 1,080-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,475-1,525. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,475-1,575 1,425-1,475. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 8,300-9,300 8,400-9,200. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc