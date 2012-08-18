TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Aug 18
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250.
Cottonseed 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200.
Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600.
Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800.
Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600.
Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,080-1,150 1,080-1,150.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,550-1,625 1,500-1,600.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,475-1,575.
#VALUE!
Sesame (mill delivery) 8,200-9,200 8,300-9,300.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
