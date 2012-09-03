BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 4,300-4,450 4,300-4,450. Cottonseed 1,700-1,950 1,700-1,950. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,080-1,150 1,080-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,475-1,600 1,450-1,575. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,425-1,575 1,400-1,550. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 8,300-9,250 8,400-9,300. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,800-8,450 7,800-8,450. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, June 06The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35500 ICS-201(B22mm) 36400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37300 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)