Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 4,150-4,300 4,150-4,300.
Cottonseed 1,700-1,925 1,700-1,925.
Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600.
Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200.
Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
Vanaspati (15 kg) 800-950 800-950.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,825-1,900 1,825-1,900.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,325-1,375 1,325-1,375.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,425 1,350-1,425.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 8,350-8,550 8,400-8,650.
Sesame (mill delivery) 7,550-8,550 7,600-8,600.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,100-7,300 7,200-7,400.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)