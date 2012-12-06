BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Dec 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 4,150-4,300 4,150-4,300. Cottonseed 1,700-1,925 1,700-1,925. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 800-950 800-950. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,425-1,550 1,400-1,525. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,425-1,550. Groundnut(mill delivery) 8,500-8,900 8,600-9,000. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,600-8,700 7,500-8,800. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,100-7,400 7,000-7,300. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,650-6,750 6,650-6,750. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade