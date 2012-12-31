CORRECTED-BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio (June 1)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 4,050-4,200 4,050-4,200. Cottonseed 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 800-950 800-950. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,375-1,475 1,375-1,475. Groundnut(mill delivery) 8,500-8,900 8,400-8,800. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,200-8,700 7,250-8,700. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,000-7,200 7,100-7,300. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add LIC HSG FIN and AADHAR HF Primary CP deals) Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------