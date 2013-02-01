BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300. Cottonseed 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- #N/A G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,570 1,400-1,570. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,400-12,000 9,300-11,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,200-11,000 9,300-11,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,000-7,300 7,000-7,300. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------