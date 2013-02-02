TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Feb 02
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300.
Cottonseed 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750.
Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600.
Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200.
Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
#N/A
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,570 1,400-1,570.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,400-12,000 9,400-12,000.
Sesame (mill delivery) 9,200-11,000 9,200-11,000.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,100-7,350 7,000-7,300.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,300 6,100-6,200.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.