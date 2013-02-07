BRIEF-TVS Motor Co May total sales up around 16 pct
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900. Cottonseed 1,460-1,600 1,460-1,600. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,300-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,400-11,700 9,350-11,600. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,300-14,500 9,300-14,200. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,350-7,750 7,350-7,650. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds by way of issue of securities up to INR 1 billion