Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800. Cottonseed 1,460-1,600 1,460-1,600. Sesame 1,000-1,500 1,000-1,500. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,925-2,000 1,925-2,000. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,210-1,240 1,210-1,240. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 1,000-1,000 1,000-1,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 1,500-1,000 1,500-1,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,400-7,700 7,300-7,600. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.