Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800.
Cottonseed 1,460-1,600 1,460-1,600.
#VALUE!
Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200.
Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,925-2,000 1,925-2,000.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,300 1,200-1,250.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,250 1,225-1,325.
#VALUE!
#VALUE!
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,350-7,650 7,300-7,600.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.