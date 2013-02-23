India's Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources

NEW DELHI, June 1 India's Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 1.8-million-tonne-per-year diesel hydro desulphurisation (DHDS) unit at its 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Manali in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for revamp, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.