BRIEF-KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers
* Says co has loaded about 36 million tons of traffic in 2016-17, growth of 7.8 percent in 2015-16