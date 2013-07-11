India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Sunflower 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Linseed 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,400 1,400-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,350-1,400. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 9,100-10,000 9,100-10,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,900-7,300 6,800-7,200. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,300-6,400 6,200-6,300. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
