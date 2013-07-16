BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Sunflower 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Linseed 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,440 1,300-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,350. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 9,200-10,400 9,150-10,200. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,900-7,300 6,950-7,350. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,300-6,500 6,350-6,550. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
