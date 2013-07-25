BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 5.9841 pct
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Sunflower 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Linseed 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 9,100-10,200 9,200-10,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700-7,100 6,800-7,200. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,300. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
SINGAPORE, April 12 (IFR) - Asian credits widened in the morning on heightened geopolitical risks as North Korea threatened to fire a nuclear missile as the US boosts its military presence in the region.