India's Essar doubles Iran oil imports in Feb vs Jan - trade

NEW DELHI, March 31 Essar Oil, a key Indian client of Tehran, more than doubled oil imports from Iran in February compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal. Essar shipped in about 246,600 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, compared with about 118,000 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports.