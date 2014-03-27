GRAINS-Soybeans ease for second day on lower U.S. crushing, better Argentina weather

* Soybeans fall as U.S. March crush comes below expectations * Wheat firms on bargain-buying, recovers from 10-day low (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 18 Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday with prices pressured by lower U.S. crushing in March and dry weather over the weekend aiding Argentina's soybean crop. Wheat rose after the market's drop to a 10-day low in the previous session triggered a bout of bargain-basement bu