Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 25, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,450-3,600 3,450-3,600. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,225-1,400 1,225-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,400-10,800 7,400-10,800. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,000-10,500 9,200-11,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,950-7,200 7,100-7,300. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,300-6,500 6,250-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.