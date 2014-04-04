BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- #N/A G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,225-1,400 1,225-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,450-1,550. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,000-11,200 7,500-11,000. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,200-11,200 9,100-11,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,600-7,100 6,550-7,000. #N/A Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4