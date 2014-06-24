TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jun 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,400 1,200-1,300. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,350. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,200-7,600 7,100-7,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,700-10,500 8,800-10,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,100-7,300 7,000-7,200. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,250-6,500 6,350-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.