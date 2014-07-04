BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,650 1,400-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,400-7,800 7,350-7,750. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,600-10,500 8,500-10,400. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,500-7,800 7,400-7,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter