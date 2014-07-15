BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,600 1,500-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,550-1,650. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,450 1,350-1,550. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,500-7,700 7,550-7,750. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,500-10,600 8,600-10,800. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,800 7,300-7,800. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax'