GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,450-1,550. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,400-7,700 7,300-7,600. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,300-10,700 8,300-10,700. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar