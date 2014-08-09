India oils / oilseeds prices - Delhi - AUGUST-09. Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi. Time: 091330-- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. Opening close. Oilseed (In rupees per 100 kg unless stated). ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ------------------ Edible oils. ------------------ G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,450 1,200-1,400. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,150-7,550 7,100-7,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,050-10,500 8,000-10,300. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,100-7,450 7,100-7,400. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. To contribute to this daily table of indicative market rates, please fax Delhi on 011-26191-455, attention -- Sanjay Mehra, Satish Sharma-9910004224 & Birender Singh Bisht 9871175254)... ....