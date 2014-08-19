TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Aug 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Oils/Oilseeds opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,150-3,400 Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,420-1,520. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,100-7,600 7,150-7,650. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,200-10,700 8,100-10,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,700 7,200-7,600. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.