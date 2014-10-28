BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi. Time: 281330-- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. Opening close. Oilseed (In rupees per 100 kg unless stated). ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,400-3,620 3,400-3,620. Cottonseed 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ------------------ Edible oils. ------------------ G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,300 1,250-1,350. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,150-7,550 7,300-7,600. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,000-8,500 8,100-8,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,500. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 5,800-6,100 5,900-6,200. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M