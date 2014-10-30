ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,400-3,620 Cottonseed 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,100-1,200. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,200-7,550 7,100-7,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,200-8,700 8,100-8,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,100-6,400 6,000-6,300. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.