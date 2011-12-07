BRIEF-Network Ltd issued 49.1 mln shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Gur Peri 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,440-3,540 3,455-3,555. Sugar Ready (S) 3,390-3,490 3,405-3,505. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,255-3,355 3,270-3,370. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,205-3,305 3,220-3,320. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion