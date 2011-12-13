Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Gur Peri 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,310-3,410 3,300-3,400. Sugar Ready (S) 3,260-3,360 3,250-3,350. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,210-3,310 3,200-3,300. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,160-3,260 3,150-3,250. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)