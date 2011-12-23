BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Gur Peri 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,145-3,345 3,135-3,335. Sugar Ready (S) 3,095-3,295 3,085-3,285. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,045-3,245 3,035-3,235. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,995-3,195 2,985-3,185. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.