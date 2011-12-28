Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Gur Peri 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,125-3,325 3,135-3,335. Sugar Ready (S) 3,075-3,275 3,085-3,285. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,025-3,225 3,035-3,235. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,975-3,175 2,985-3,185. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)