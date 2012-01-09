BRIEF-Pennar Industries gets orders worth 2.55 bln rupees
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,120-3,320 3,130-3,330. Sugar Ready (S) 3,095-3,300 3,105-3,310. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,020-3,220 3,030-3,230. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,095-3,200 3,105-3,210. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add TATA PROJECTS Primary CP Deal.) Jun 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------------------